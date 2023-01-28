SG Americas Securities LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

