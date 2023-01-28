SG Americas Securities LLC Has $373,000 Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

