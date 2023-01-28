SG Americas Securities LLC Has $377,000 Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in DLocal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,980,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

DLocal stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

DLocal Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.