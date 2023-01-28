SG Americas Securities LLC Has $378,000 Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Several research firms have commented on NG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,918 shares of company stock worth $1,296,212. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

