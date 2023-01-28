SG Americas Securities LLC Has $380,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.6 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

