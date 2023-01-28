SG Americas Securities LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

