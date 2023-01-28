SG Americas Securities LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,483,000 after acquiring an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,220,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,652,000 after acquiring an additional 283,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

