SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 157,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

