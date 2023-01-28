SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $373,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

