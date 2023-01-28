SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 85.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

