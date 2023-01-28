SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

