SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
NYSE:TR opened at $43.69 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.14.
Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 35.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.