SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $43.69 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $211.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

