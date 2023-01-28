SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 84.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Alector Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.