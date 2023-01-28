SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,099 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

