SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,375 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,674 shares of company stock worth $506,798. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

