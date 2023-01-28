SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

