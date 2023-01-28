SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.