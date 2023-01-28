SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $252,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,889 shares of company stock worth $6,101,779 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

