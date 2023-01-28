SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $129,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $21,259,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $10,147,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $46.17 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,985 shares of company stock worth $229,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

