SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 112,447 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $192,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Antero Midstream by 260.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,283,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 928,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 201,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

