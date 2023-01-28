SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,123 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

