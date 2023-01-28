SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,623 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 79.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 405,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

