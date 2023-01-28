SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,102 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

