SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE opened at $48.80 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

