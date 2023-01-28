SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,854 shares of company stock worth $5,417,621. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

