SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.65.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

