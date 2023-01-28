SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,418 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,621. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

