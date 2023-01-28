SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,677 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

