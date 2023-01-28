SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,361 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

