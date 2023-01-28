SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,829 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of DGII opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

