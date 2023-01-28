SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 362,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

