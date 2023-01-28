SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.89 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

