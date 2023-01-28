SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

