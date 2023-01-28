SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,810 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 650.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

INSM opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

