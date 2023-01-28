SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,522 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $14.89 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

