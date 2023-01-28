SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

