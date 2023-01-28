SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xperi by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 427,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 315,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xperi by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Xperi Price Performance
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Featured Articles
