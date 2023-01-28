SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

