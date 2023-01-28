Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Grows By 2,680.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,680.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.