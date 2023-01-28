Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Grows By 2,680.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,680.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
