SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

