SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

