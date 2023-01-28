SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $306.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.40.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

