Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 145.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 87.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

