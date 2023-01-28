SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.08

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 39219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 127,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

