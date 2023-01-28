Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,257 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

