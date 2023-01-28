Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,257 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
