Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $353.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.