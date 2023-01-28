Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Standex International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

SXI opened at $110.96 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

