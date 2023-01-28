State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $336.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,513,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338,584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

