Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

