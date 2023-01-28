Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

